Helical PLC (HLCL.L)
HLCL.L on London Stock Exchange
318.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
318.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
12.75 (+4.17%)
12.75 (+4.17%)
Prev Close
306.00
306.00
Open
313.75
313.75
Day's High
320.00
320.00
Day's Low
306.25
306.25
Volume
105,976
105,976
Avg. Vol
149,189
149,189
52-wk High
360.00
360.00
52-wk Low
247.75
247.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Slade
|70
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Gerald Kaye
|59
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Tim Murphy
|57
|2013
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
James Moss
|2017
|Group Financial Controller, Company Secretary
|
Matthew Bonning-Snook
|49
|2007
|Executive Director