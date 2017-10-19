Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HMFC.NS)
HMFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
28.10INR
19 Oct 2017
28.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.35 (+1.26%)
Rs0.35 (+1.26%)
Prev Close
Rs27.75
Rs27.75
Open
Rs27.85
Rs27.85
Day's High
Rs28.80
Rs28.80
Day's Low
Rs27.80
Rs27.80
Volume
4,721,588
4,721,588
Avg. Vol
12,321,130
12,321,130
52-wk High
Rs35.95
Rs35.95
52-wk Low
Rs11.00
Rs11.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mahendra Shukla
|82
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Manoj Baid
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Associate Vice-President - Corporate, Company Secretary
|
Mahendra Nahata
|55
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
D. Gupta
|Member - Key Management Personnel
|
Rajiv Sharma
|2014
|Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Limited