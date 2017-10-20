Hammerson PLC (HMNJ.J)
HMNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
9,615.41ZAc
20 Oct 2017
9,615.41ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.41 (+0.03%)
2.41 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
9,613.00
9,613.00
Open
9,612.00
9,612.00
Day's High
9,658.00
9,658.00
Day's Low
9,577.00
9,577.00
Volume
121,459
121,459
Avg. Vol
421,761
421,761
52-wk High
11,000.00
11,000.00
52-wk Low
8,821.00
8,821.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Tyler
|64
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Atkins
|49
|2009
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Peter Cole
|57
|2009
|Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director
|
Sarah Booth
|49
|2011
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Jean-Philippe Mouton
|54
|2013
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Hammerson announces exercise of early redemption option on GBP 250 mln 6.875 pct bonds
- BRIEF-Hammerson, Allianz Real Estate secure 625 mln euro loan for Ireland mall
- UPDATE 1-UK's Hammerson first-half net asset value rises 4.3 percent
- BRIEF-Hammerson says first-half NAV up 4.3 pct
- UK's Hammerson first-half net asset value rises 4.3 percent