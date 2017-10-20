Hannover Rueck SE (HNRGn.DE)
HNRGn.DE on Xetra
105.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
105.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.40 (-0.38%)
€-0.40 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€106.15
€106.15
Open
€106.60
€106.60
Day's High
€106.95
€106.95
Day's Low
€105.55
€105.55
Volume
228,663
228,663
Avg. Vol
145,220
145,220
52-wk High
€116.50
€116.50
52-wk Low
€94.65
€94.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Herbert Haas
|62
|2010
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Ulrich Wallin
|62
|2009
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Klaus Sturany
|70
|2007
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Roland Vogel
|58
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Julia Hartmann
|Senior Investor Relations Manager
