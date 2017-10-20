Edition:
United States

Hochschild Mining PLC (HOCM.L)

HOCM.L on London Stock Exchange

227.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.20 (-2.23%)
Prev Close
232.80
Open
233.50
Day's High
236.30
Day's Low
226.20
Volume
1,010,941
Avg. Vol
1,883,804
52-wk High
337.60
52-wk Low
186.60

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eduardo Hochschild

2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ignacio Bustamante

2010 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Ramon Barua

2010 Chief Financial Officer

Eduardo Landin

2013 Chief Operating Officer

Eduardo Villar

Vice President - Human Resources
» More People

Hochschild Mining PLC News

» More HOCM.L News