Hochschild Mining PLC (HOCM.L)
HOCM.L on London Stock Exchange
227.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
227.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-5.20 (-2.23%)
-5.20 (-2.23%)
Prev Close
232.80
232.80
Open
233.50
233.50
Day's High
236.30
236.30
Day's Low
226.20
226.20
Volume
1,010,941
1,010,941
Avg. Vol
1,883,804
1,883,804
52-wk High
337.60
337.60
52-wk Low
186.60
186.60
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eduardo Hochschild
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ignacio Bustamante
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Ramon Barua
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Eduardo Landin
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Eduardo Villar
|Vice President - Human Resources
- Miner Hochschild boosts hunt for acquisitions: executive
- UPDATE 1-Miner Hochschild boosts hunt for acquisitions -executive
- BRIEF-Revelo Resources executes option agreement with Hochschild for Loro Gold-Silver project in Northern Chile
- UPDATE 1-Miner Hochschild's H1 pretax profit falls 33.8 pct on higher costs
- Miner Hochschild's H1 pretax profit falls 33.8 pct on higher costs