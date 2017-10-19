Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEX.NS)
HOEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
89.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.60 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs91.40
Open
Rs91.40
Day's High
Rs91.50
Day's Low
Rs88.75
Volume
216,362
Avg. Vol
973,954
52-wk High
Rs102.40
52-wk Low
Rs50.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sunil Mathur
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
R. Jeevanandam
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Additional Director
|
G. Josephin Daisy
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P. Elango
|2015
|Managing Director, Additional Director
|
Minesh Bhatt
|2015
|Assistant Company Secretary