Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS)

HPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

460.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.95 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
Rs463.30
Open
Rs465.00
Day's High
Rs465.45
Day's Low
Rs458.45
Volume
328,896
Avg. Vol
4,866,065
52-wk High
Rs492.80
52-wk Low
Rs269.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mukesh Surana

55 2016 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Jayalakshmi Ramaswamy

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director, Whole-Time Director

Vikram Gulati

2016 Chief Executive Officer – Prize Petroleum Company Ltd

Shyam Mustyalwar

2016 Chief Executive Officer – Mumbai Avn Fuel Farm Pvt. Ltd

K. Radhakrishnan

2016 Chief Executive Officer – Hindustan Colas Ltd
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd News

