Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS)
HPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
460.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mukesh Surana
|55
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Jayalakshmi Ramaswamy
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director, Whole-Time Director
|
Vikram Gulati
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer – Prize Petroleum Company Ltd
|
Shyam Mustyalwar
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer – Mumbai Avn Fuel Farm Pvt. Ltd
|
K. Radhakrishnan
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer – Hindustan Colas Ltd
- India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal
- BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index
- Morning News Call - India, August 7
- BRIEF-India's HPCL to buy U.S. crude oil in few months
- India refiners outshine Asia peers with new output, rising local demand