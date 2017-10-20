Edition:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HRGV.L)

HRGV.L on London Stock Exchange

1,536.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-7.00 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
1,543.00
Open
1,545.00
Day's High
1,552.00
Day's Low
1,533.00
Volume
775,123
Avg. Vol
1,012,573
52-wk High
1,552.00
52-wk Low
1,122.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Evans

2009 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Christopher Hill

44 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Philip Johnson

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Lee Gardhouse

2015 Chief Investment Officer

David Davies

2014 Chief Information Officer
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC News

