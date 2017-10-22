Edition:
United States

EFG Hermes Holdings SAE (HRHO.CA)

HRHO.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

20.80EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.42 (-1.98%)
Prev Close
£21.22
Open
£21.05
Day's High
£21.08
Day's Low
£20.59
Volume
543,742
Avg. Vol
2,390,671
52-wk High
£29.16
52-wk Low
£14.46

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mona Zulficar

2008 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Karim Awad

2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member of the Board

Mohamed Ebeid

2017 Co-Chief Executive Officer - Investment Bank

Karim Mousa

2017 Co-Chief Executive Officer, Investment Bank

Yaser Al Mallawany

2014 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
» More People

EFG Hermes Holdings SAE News

» More HRHO.CA News