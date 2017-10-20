Hermes International SCA (HRMS.PA)
HRMS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
428.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
428.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-2.85 (-0.66%)
€-2.85 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
€431.45
€431.45
Open
€431.50
€431.50
Day's High
€431.95
€431.95
Day's Low
€426.40
€426.40
Volume
60,836
60,836
Avg. Vol
70,745
70,745
52-wk High
€468.30
€468.30
52-wk Low
€363.65
€363.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eric de Seynes
|57
|2011
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Axel Dumas
|47
|2013
|Co-Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Henri-Louis Bauer
|2012
|Co-Chief Executive Officer, Representative of Emile Hermes SARL
|
Monique Cohen
|61
|2014
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Dominique Senequier
|64
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
