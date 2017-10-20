Edition:
Hermes International SCA (HRMS.PA)

HRMS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

428.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-2.85 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
€431.45
Open
€431.50
Day's High
€431.95
Day's Low
€426.40
Volume
60,836
Avg. Vol
70,745
52-wk High
€468.30
52-wk Low
€363.65

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eric de Seynes

57 2011 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Axel Dumas

47 2013 Co-Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Henri-Louis Bauer

2012 Co-Chief Executive Officer, Representative of Emile Hermes SARL

Monique Cohen

61 2014 Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dominique Senequier

64 Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
» More People

