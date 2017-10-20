Edition:
Heroux Devtek Inc (HRX.TO)

HRX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.14 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
$14.05
Open
$13.99
Day's High
$14.19
Day's Low
$13.94
Volume
103,765
Avg. Vol
12,670
52-wk High
$16.05
52-wk Low
$11.06

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Real Raymond

67 2014 Chairman of the Board

Gilles Labbe

60 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Stephane Arsenault

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Martin Brassard

2014 Chief Operating Officer, Vice President

Real Belanger

2013 Executive Vice President - Business Development and Special Projects
Heroux Devtek Inc News