H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR_u.TO)
HR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
21.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
21.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.05%)
$0.01 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
$21.58
$21.58
Open
$21.57
$21.57
Day's High
$21.65
$21.65
Day's Low
$21.50
$21.50
Volume
245,358
245,358
Avg. Vol
438,295
438,295
52-wk High
$23.68
$23.68
52-wk Low
$20.17
$20.17
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ronald Rutman
|64
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustee
|
Thomas Hofstedter
|63
|1996
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Larry Froom
|2006
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Philippe Lapointe
|Chief Operating Officer - Lantower Residential
|
Nathan Uhr
|2011
|Chief Operating Officer
- BRIEF-H&R REIT and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization
- BRIEF-H&R announces $125 mm senior unsecured debenture financing
- BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per stapled unit C$0.46
- BRIEF-H&R REIT announces adoption of new compensation program, board expansion