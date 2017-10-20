HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L)
HSBA.L on London Stock Exchange
748.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
748.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
5.70 (+0.77%)
5.70 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
742.90
742.90
Open
748.20
748.20
Day's High
750.70
750.70
Day's Low
746.40
746.40
Volume
22,009,430
22,009,430
Avg. Vol
23,418,403
23,418,403
52-wk High
772.00
772.00
52-wk Low
588.30
588.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mark Tucker
|59
|2017
|Non-Executive Group Chairman of the Board
|
Stuart Gulliver
|57
|2016
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Iain Mackay
|55
|2010
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Andy Maguire
|50
|2015
|Group Chief Operating Officer, Group Managing Director
|
Marc Moses
|59
|2014
|Group Chief Risk Officer, Executive Director
- BRIEF-HSBC Holdings declared third interim dividend for 2017 of US$0.10 per ordinary share
- Judge says no jurisdiction over HSBC Mexico in drug cartel lawsuit
- BNY Mellon and HSBC join Algomi to spur corporate bond liquidity
- Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC to sell $3 bln debut bond as soon as this week -sources
- Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC agree to pay $132 mln to settle Libor claims