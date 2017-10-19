HSIL Ltd (HSNT.NS)
HSNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
446.40INR
19 Oct 2017
446.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs8.15 (+1.86%)
Rs8.15 (+1.86%)
Prev Close
Rs438.25
Rs438.25
Open
Rs443.00
Rs443.00
Day's High
Rs452.90
Rs452.90
Day's Low
Rs443.00
Rs443.00
Volume
39,444
39,444
Avg. Vol
97,497
97,497
52-wk High
Rs478.00
Rs478.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.20
Rs273.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajendra Somany
|77
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sandeep Sikka
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Payal Puri
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sandip Somany
|51
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sumita Somany
|48
|2015
|Non-executive Non-Independent Director