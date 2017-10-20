Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG.L)
HSTG.L on London Stock Exchange
318.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
318.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.50 (+0.47%)
1.50 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
316.50
316.50
Open
312.80
312.80
Day's High
320.80
320.80
Day's Low
312.80
312.80
Volume
827,541
827,541
Avg. Vol
618,238
618,238
52-wk High
336.70
336.70
52-wk Low
203.42
203.42
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Fairey
|69
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Gary Hoffman
|56
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Richard Hoskins
|52
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Carole Jones
|57
|2015
|Group HR Director
|
Anthony Leppard
|58
|2015
|Company Secretary