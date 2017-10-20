HomeServe PLC (HSV.L)
HSV.L on London Stock Exchange
829.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Gibson
|64
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Richard Harpin
|51
|2004
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
David Bower
|41
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Martin Bennett
|47
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer of the UK Business, Executive Director
|
Tom Rusin
|47
|2017
|Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer of HomeServe USA
