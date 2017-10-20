Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L)
HSX.L on London Stock Exchange
1,371.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,371.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
14.00 (+1.03%)
14.00 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
1,357.00
1,357.00
Open
1,356.00
1,356.00
Day's High
1,372.00
1,372.00
Day's Low
1,356.00
1,356.00
Volume
334,229
334,229
Avg. Vol
564,441
564,441
52-wk High
1,378.20
1,378.20
52-wk Low
978.00
978.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Childs
|65
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bronislaw Masojada
|55
|2006
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Hamayou Akbar Hussain
|44
|2016
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Ben Walter
|Chief Executive Officer of Hiscox USA
|
Steve Langan
|Chief Executive Officer of Hiscox Insurance Company, Chief Marketing Officer
- BRIEF-Hiscox to increase capacity to 1.6 bln stg amidst "widespread market turn"
- BRIEF-Hiscox appoints Kate Markham as CEO for its London market business
- UPDATE 1-Hiscox expects $225 mln net claims from hurricanes Harvey, Irma
- BRIEF-Hiscox Ltd issues update on Hurricanes Harvey and Irma
- Hiscox expects $225 mln net claims from hurricanes Harvey, Irma