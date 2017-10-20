Hunting PLC (HTG.L)
HTG.L on London Stock Exchange
455.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
455.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-10.30 (-2.21%)
-10.30 (-2.21%)
Prev Close
465.30
465.30
Open
463.70
463.70
Day's High
467.00
467.00
Day's Low
449.90
449.90
Volume
819,522
819,522
Avg. Vol
512,499
512,499
52-wk High
650.00
650.00
52-wk Low
376.50
376.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Glick
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dennis Proctor
|61
|
Arthur Johnson
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Peter Rose
|55
|2013
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Ben Willey
|2013
|Company Secretary
- UK's Hunting says chairman to step down after 26 yrs
- UK's Hunting posts much smaller loss, boosted by U.S. shale demand
- UPDATE 1-UK's Hunting posts much smaller loss, boosted by US shale demand
- UK's Hunting posts much smaller loss, boosted by US shale demand
- UK's Hunting says U.S. shale boom helping business