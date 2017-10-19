Huhtamaki PPL Ltd (HUHT.NS)
HUHT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
238.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.55 (+1.94%)
Prev Close
Rs233.95
Open
Rs237.00
Day's High
Rs240.45
Day's Low
Rs236.85
Volume
16,696
Avg. Vol
34,332
52-wk High
Rs294.00
52-wk Low
Rs200.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Suresh Gupta
|62
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Parag Vyavahare
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dakshinamurthy Lyer
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
A. Venkatrangan
|2015
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Olli Koponen
|2015
|Non-Executive Director