Edition:
United States

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (HWD.TO)

HWD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.60 (+2.88%)
Prev Close
$20.80
Open
$20.89
Day's High
$21.46
Day's Low
$20.89
Volume
64,139
Avg. Vol
37,913
52-wk High
$21.46
52-wk Low
$16.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

E. Lawrence Sauder

64 Independent Chairman of the Board

Robert Brown

2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Faiz Karmally

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Secretary

Daniel Besen

1995 Vice President - California

Daniel Figgins

2015 Vice President - Imports
» More People

Hardwoods Distribution Inc News