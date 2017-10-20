Edition:
High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO)

HWO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.13CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
$4.11
Open
$4.15
Day's High
$4.15
Day's Low
$4.11
Volume
35,006
Avg. Vol
67,795
52-wk High
$6.27
52-wk Low
$3.61

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Binnion

2017 Independent Chairman of the Board, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Peters

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Michael Maguire

2013 Vice President - International Operations

Shannon Matthyssen

2012 Corporate Secretary, Corporate Controller

Daniel Beaulieu

2013 Chief Operating Officer, Canada
High Arctic Energy Services Inc News

