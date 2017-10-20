Hyprop Investments Ltd (HYPJ.J)
HYPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
10,783.91ZAc
20 Oct 2017
10,783.91ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.91 (+0.03%)
2.91 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
10,781.00
10,781.00
Open
10,781.00
10,781.00
Day's High
10,900.00
10,900.00
Day's Low
10,771.00
10,771.00
Volume
1,737,026
1,737,026
Avg. Vol
551,122
551,122
52-wk High
13,545.00
13,545.00
52-wk Low
10,400.00
10,400.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gavin Tipper
|51
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Pieter Prinsloo
|51
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Laurence Cohen
|43
|2005
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Wayne Abegglen
|49
|2011
|Regional Executive, Cape Town
|
Lynda Burger
|2016
|Regional Executive