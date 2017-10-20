Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA (IAM.CS)
IAM.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
135.80MAD
20 Oct 2017
135.80MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-1.15 (-0.84%)
null-1.15 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
null136.95
null136.95
Open
null136.95
null136.95
Day's High
null137.00
null137.00
Day's Low
null135.80
null135.80
Volume
130,492
130,492
Avg. Vol
89,668
89,668
52-wk High
null162.50
null162.50
52-wk Low
null129.10
null129.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohamed Boussaid
|52
|2013
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Abdulsalam Ahizoune
|62
|2001
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Eissa Ghanem Al Suwaidi
|57
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Oussama El Rifai
|47
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Hassan Rachad
|54
|Chief Technical Office of Networks and Systems, Member of the Management Board