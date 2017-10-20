Edition:
United States

International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)

IBM.N on New York Stock Exchange

162.07USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.17 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
$160.90
Open
$161.00
Day's High
$162.48
Day's Low
$159.78
Volume
2,393,187
Avg. Vol
1,139,915
52-wk High
$182.78
52-wk Low
$139.14

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Virginia Rometty

59 2012 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Martin Schroeter

52 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Michelle Browdy

53 2015 Senior Vice President - Legal and Regulatory Affairs and General Counsel

Diane Gherson

59 2013 Senior Vice President - Human Resources

Erich Clementi

58 2016 Senior Vice President - IBM Global Markets
International Business Machines Corp News

