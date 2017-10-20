Icade SA (ICAD.PA)
ICAD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
74.11EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.29 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
€74.40
Open
€74.37
Day's High
€74.61
Day's Low
€74.07
Volume
51,884
Avg. Vol
85,368
52-wk High
€76.48
52-wk Low
€61.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andre Martinez
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Olivier Wigniolle
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Victoire Aubry
|2015
|Member of the Executive Committee in charge of Finance, Legal, IT, and General Resources
|
Emmanuelle Baboulin
|2015
|Member of the Executive Committee in charge of the Commercial Property Investment Division
|
Corinne Lemoine
|2013
|Member of the Executive Committee in charge of Human Resources
- BRIEF-Icade consolidated revenue at end September increases to 1.15 billion euros
- BRIEF-Icade acquires two new clinics
- BRIEF-Icade and veolia announce partnership concerning air quality in buildings
- BRIEF-Icade to be involved in several development projects connected to Paris 2024 Olympics
- French property group Icade eyes boost from Paris Olympics