International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAG.MC)
ICAG.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
7.37EUR
20 Oct 2017
7.37EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.12 (+1.61%)
€0.12 (+1.61%)
Prev Close
€7.26
€7.26
Open
€7.20
€7.20
Day's High
€7.41
€7.41
Day's Low
€7.19
€7.19
Volume
2,878,462
2,878,462
Avg. Vol
2,806,351
2,806,351
52-wk High
€7.41
€7.41
52-wk Low
€4.43
€4.43
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Antonio Vazquez Romero
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
William Walsh
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Andrew Crawley
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer of IAG Cargo’s
|
Alex Cruz
|2016
|Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of British Airways
- BRIEF-Avis Budget renews and expands partnership with International Airlines Group
- Spanish carrier Iberia to cut up to 955 more jobs
- Qatar Airways still pursuing American Airlines stake after code share hitch
- UPDATE 3-Qatar Airways still pursuing American Airlines stake after code share hitch
- PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 10