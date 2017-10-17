Edition:
United States

ICBC Turkey Bank AS (ICBCT.IS)

ICBCT.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

7.01TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.02TL (+17.03%)
Prev Close
5.99TL
Open
6.00TL
Day's High
7.16TL
Day's Low
5.91TL
Volume
2,017,259
Avg. Vol
11,115,661
52-wk High
8.56TL
52-wk Low
1.32TL

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gulden Akdemir

2011 Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs

Ayperi Uras

2012 Vice General Manager - Information Technologies and Operations

D. Halit Dover

2005 Vice General Manager - Foreign Relations Group

Bozok Evrenosoglu

2010 Vice General Manager - Credits

Basbug Samancioglu

2006 Vice General Manager - Corporate and Commercial Banking Group
» More People

ICBC Turkey Bank AS News

» More ICBCT.IS News