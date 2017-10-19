ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.BO)
ICBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
257.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.20 (-1.98%)
Prev Close
Rs263.05
Open
Rs261.70
Day's High
Rs261.70
Day's Low
Rs256.80
Volume
426,341
Avg. Vol
1,091,795
52-wk High
Rs314.50
52-wk Low
Rs224.46
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mahendra Sharma
|70
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Chanda Kochhar
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-time Director
|
Rakesh Jha
|44
|2013
|Group Executive and Chief Financial Officer
|
Supritha Shetty
|2014
|Group Compliance Officer
|
Parameswaran Sanker
|2014
|Company Secretary, Senior General Manager (Legal)
- BRIEF-DRA Consultants approves proposal to renew financial assistance from ICICI Bank
- BRIEF-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says further policy action contingent on evolution of output gap, its impact on inflation trajectory
- BRIEF-ICICI Bank approves allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds
- BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Oct
- BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank