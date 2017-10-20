Industrias CH SAB de CV (ICHB.MX)
ICHB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
78.50MXN
20 Oct 2017
78.50MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.89 (-1.12%)
$-0.89 (-1.12%)
Prev Close
$79.39
$79.39
Open
$79.13
$79.13
Day's High
$80.49
$80.49
Day's Low
$78.40
$78.40
Volume
36,578
36,578
Avg. Vol
129,529
129,529
52-wk High
$146.99
$146.99
52-wk Low
$74.00
$74.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rufino Vigil Gonzalez
|69
|Chairman of the Board
|
Sergio Vigil Gonzalez
|55
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Guadalupe Torreblanca Ybarra
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Luis Garcia Limon
|Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Simec
|
Jaime Vigil Sanchez-Conde
|Chief Executive Officer of Republic