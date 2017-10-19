ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICIR.NS)
ICIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
395.90INR
19 Oct 2017
395.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.20 (+1.07%)
Rs4.20 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
Rs391.70
Rs391.70
Open
Rs394.00
Rs394.00
Day's High
Rs399.00
Rs399.00
Day's Low
Rs392.00
Rs392.00
Volume
506,787
506,787
Avg. Vol
1,092,437
1,092,437
52-wk High
Rs509.40
Rs509.40
52-wk Low
Rs271.00
Rs271.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Chanda Kochhar
|Chairman of the Board (Nominee Director of ICICI Bank)
|
Sandeep Bakhshi
|56
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Satyan Jambunathan
|44
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Manish Kumar
|45
|Chief Investment Officer
|
Deepak Kinger
|41
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Chief Risk Officer
- SBI Life's $1.3 billion IPO, India's biggest in seven years, draws strong demand
- BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance June-qtr profit after tax & extraordinary items rises
- BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance clarifies news items regarding co taking over Sahara Life's insurance business
- BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance March qtr consol profit rises