India Cements Ltd (ICMN.NS)
ICMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
177.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.60 (-1.99%)
Prev Close
Rs181.15
Open
Rs181.90
Day's High
Rs181.90
Day's Low
Rs175.80
Volume
620,747
Avg. Vol
4,180,291
52-wk High
Rs226.25
52-wk Low
Rs104.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
N. Srinivasan
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
S. Sridharan
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rupa Gurunath
|42
|2010
|Whole-time Director
|
Suneel Gollapalli
|2017
|Nominee Director of IDBI Bank Limited
|
Chitra Srinivasan
|65
|2010
|Non-Executive Director