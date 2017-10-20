Edition:
United States

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L)

ICP.L on London Stock Exchange

964.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

11.00 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
953.50
Open
960.00
Day's High
966.00
Day's Low
948.00
Volume
281,730
Avg. Vol
675,830
52-wk High
971.50
52-wk Low
584.86

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kevin Parry

2016 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Benoit Durteste

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and Head of European Investments

Philip Keller

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director, Primary Contact

Virginia Holmes

2017 Non-Executive Director

Michael Nelligan

2016 Non-Executive Director
Intermediate Capital Group PLC News

