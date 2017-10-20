Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L)
ICP.L on London Stock Exchange
964.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
964.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
11.00 (+1.15%)
11.00 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
953.50
953.50
Open
960.00
960.00
Day's High
966.00
966.00
Day's Low
948.00
948.00
Volume
281,730
281,730
Avg. Vol
675,830
675,830
52-wk High
971.50
971.50
52-wk Low
584.86
584.86
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kevin Parry
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Benoit Durteste
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and Head of European Investments
|
Philip Keller
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director, Primary Contact
|
Virginia Holmes
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Michael Nelligan
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
- Strong private equity interest in German Alloheim sale -sources
- LPC- CPA Global chooses lenders to boost leverage on buyout loan
- LPC-Jefferies, Nomura lead CPA Global’s buyout loan
- U.S. buyout firm to buy CPA Global for 2.4 billion pounds: source
- UPDATE 1-U.S. buyout firm to buy CPA Global for 2.4 bln pounds- source