IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS)
IDBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
51.80INR
19 Oct 2017
51.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.60 (-1.15%)
Rs-0.60 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs52.40
Rs52.40
Open
Rs52.40
Rs52.40
Day's High
Rs52.45
Rs52.45
Day's Low
Rs51.40
Rs51.40
Volume
568,087
568,087
Avg. Vol
2,918,649
2,918,649
52-wk High
Rs86.40
Rs86.40
52-wk Low
Rs50.20
Rs50.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
M. Raghavan
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Mahesh Jain
|54
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Ajay Sharma
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
P. Sitaram
|2017
|Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Director
|
Krishna Nair
|2016
|Deputy Managing Director
- BRIEF-ICICI Securities to manage disinvestment of 30 pct of paid up shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank
- BRIEF-IDBI Bank gets shareholders' nod to issue equity shares to Govt Of India
- BRIEF-IDBI Bank sells further 9.03 pct stake in SIDBI
- BRIEF-IDBI Bank sells 1 pct stake in SIDBI
- BRIEF-IDBI Bank sells 1.25 mln shares of Clearing Corp of India