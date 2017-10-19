Idea Cellular Ltd (IDEA.NS)
IDEA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
91.25INR
19 Oct 2017
91.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.55 (+2.87%)
Rs2.55 (+2.87%)
Prev Close
Rs88.70
Rs88.70
Open
Rs89.00
Rs89.00
Day's High
Rs91.90
Rs91.90
Day's Low
Rs89.00
Rs89.00
Volume
7,873,347
7,873,347
Avg. Vol
11,953,371
11,953,371
52-wk High
Rs123.50
Rs123.50
52-wk Low
Rs65.80
Rs65.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kumar Birla
|49
|2006
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Akshaya Moondra
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Pankaj Kapdeo
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, and President (Legal)
|
Himanshu Kapania
|2011
|Managing Director, Director
|
Sanjeev Aga
|65
|2011
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Idea Cellular gets shareholders' nod for Vodafone merger
- BRIEF-India's Idea Cellular says has not identified any data breach
- BRIEF-Nokia to help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand
- Fitch: India Telco Incumbents Hit by Mobile Termination Rate Cut
- BRIEF-Idea Cellular filed application before NCLT for approval of Vodafone merger