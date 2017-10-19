IDFC Bank Ltd (IDFB.NS)
IDFB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
56.25INR
19 Oct 2017
56.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.05 (-0.09%)
Rs-0.05 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs56.30
Rs56.30
Open
Rs56.40
Rs56.40
Day's High
Rs56.70
Rs56.70
Day's Low
Rs56.00
Rs56.00
Volume
2,039,693
2,039,693
Avg. Vol
8,676,511
8,676,511
52-wk High
Rs81.45
Rs81.45
52-wk Low
Rs52.55
Rs52.55
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajiv Lall
|58
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Avtar Monga
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Mahendra Shah
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Pavan Kaushal
|Chief Risk Officer
|
Rajeev Uberoi
|General Counsel - Head - Legal & Audit
- BRIEF-IDFC Bank, Shriram Group agree to extend CES agreement up to Nov. 8, 2017
- India's Dixon Tech sets price range for up to $94 mln IPO next week
- India's IDFC Bank Q1 profit rises 65 pct; bad loans ratio falls y/y
- BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank June-qtr profit up 65 pct
- BRIEF-IDFC Bank clarifies on news item regarding Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance merger with co