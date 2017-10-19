IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS)
IDFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
63.60INR
19 Oct 2017
63.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.30 (+0.47%)
Rs0.30 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs63.30
Rs63.30
Open
Rs63.60
Rs63.60
Day's High
Rs64.65
Rs64.65
Day's Low
Rs63.00
Rs63.00
Volume
3,738,092
3,738,092
Avg. Vol
9,954,133
9,954,133
52-wk High
Rs71.30
Rs71.30
52-wk Low
Rs50.20
Rs50.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vinod Rai
|66
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Sunil Kakar
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Bipin Gemani
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ketan Kulkarni
|2015
|Company Secretary
|
Soumyajit Ghosh
|2017
|Nominee Director - Representing Government of India
- BRIEF-India's IDFC June-qtr consol profit up 65 pct
- India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC
- BRIEF-IDFC Ltd seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kakar as MD & CEO
- BRIEF-India cenbank removes IDFC Ltd from foreign investment ban list
- BRIEF-IDFC Ltd March qtr consol profit down about 8 pct