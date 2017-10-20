Edition:
United States

Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV (IENOVA.MX)

IENOVA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

97.23MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.27 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$97.50
Open
$98.31
Day's High
$99.91
Day's Low
$96.91
Volume
1,774,681
Avg. Vol
1,952,368
52-wk High
$107.90
52-wk Low
$73.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Carlos Ruiz Sacristan Peman

67 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Arturo Infanzon Favela

45 2012 Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Director

Gerardo de Santiago Tona

45 2010 Executive Vice President of Operations and Construction

Rene Buentello Carbonell

48 2016 Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Non Member Secretary of the Board

Manuela Molina Peralta

44 2010 Vice President of Finance
» More People

Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV News

» More IENOVA.MX News