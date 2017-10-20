Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO)
IFC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
104.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
104.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.50 (+0.48%)
$0.50 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
$103.90
$103.90
Open
$104.12
$104.12
Day's High
$105.18
$105.18
Day's Low
$103.98
$103.98
Volume
255,866
255,866
Avg. Vol
221,941
221,941
52-wk High
$105.18
$105.18
52-wk Low
$90.00
$90.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Claude Dussault
|62
|2008
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Charles Brindamour
|46
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Louis Marcotte
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Jean-Francois Blais
|2011
|President of Intact Insurance
|
Louis Gagnon
|2013
|President - Service and Distribution
- Fitch: White Mountains' Ratings Remain on Rating Watch Evolving Following OneBeacon Sale
- Fitch Upgrades OneBeacon Following Acquisition by Intact
- BRIEF-OneBeacon says all regulatory approvals obtained for co's acquisition by Intact Financial
- Fitch Affirms Intact's Ratings; Outlook Stable
- BRIEF-Intact Financial Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.44