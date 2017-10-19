IFCI Ltd (IFCI.NS)
IFCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
22.50INR
19 Oct 2017
22.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.20 (-0.88%)
Rs-0.20 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs22.70
Rs22.70
Open
Rs22.75
Rs22.75
Day's High
Rs22.85
Rs22.85
Day's Low
Rs22.40
Rs22.40
Volume
910,670
910,670
Avg. Vol
6,191,452
6,191,452
52-wk High
Rs33.45
Rs33.45
52-wk Low
Rs20.60
Rs20.60
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Emandi Rao
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Rupa Sarkar
|2009
|Senior Associate Vice President, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajeev Ahluwalia
|Vice President, General Manager
|
Rajeev Arora
|2013
|Vice President, General Manager
|
Biswajit Banerjee
|2013
|Vice President, General Manager