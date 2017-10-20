Edition:
Infineon Technologies AG (IFXGn.DE)

IFXGn.DE on Xetra

22.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.16 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
€22.31
Open
€22.35
Day's High
€22.63
Day's Low
€22.08
Volume
5,514,179
Avg. Vol
3,919,552
52-wk High
€22.67
52-wk Low
€14.91

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Wolfgang Mayrhuber

70 2011 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Reinhard Ploss

60 2012 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Johann Dechant

51 2015 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Dominik Asam

47 2011 Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Helmut Gassel

52 2016 Chief Marketing Officer, Member of the Management Board
Infineon Technologies AG News

