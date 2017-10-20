Edition:
IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG.L)

IGG.L on London Stock Exchange

630.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
630.50
Open
631.00
Day's High
634.50
Day's Low
626.00
Volume
731,328
Avg. Vol
938,891
52-wk High
853.00
52-wk Low
441.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andrew Green

61 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Peter Hetherington

48 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Paul Mainwaring

54 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Tony Lee

Company Secretary

June Yee Felix

60 2015 Non-Executive Director
IG Group Holdings PLC News

