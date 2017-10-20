IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG.L)
IGG.L on London Stock Exchange
630.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
630.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.08%)
-0.50 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
630.50
630.50
Open
631.00
631.00
Day's High
634.50
634.50
Day's Low
626.00
626.00
Volume
731,328
731,328
Avg. Vol
938,891
938,891
52-wk High
853.00
853.00
52-wk Low
441.70
441.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andrew Green
|61
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Hetherington
|48
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Paul Mainwaring
|54
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Tony Lee
|Company Secretary
|
June Yee Felix
|60
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
