Innogy SE (IGY.DE)
IGY.DE on Xetra
39.49EUR
20 Oct 2017
39.49EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.13%)
€0.05 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
€39.44
€39.44
Open
€39.49
€39.49
Day's High
€39.51
€39.51
Day's Low
€39.27
€39.27
Volume
178,509
178,509
Avg. Vol
369,124
369,124
52-wk High
€39.62
€39.62
52-wk Low
€30.12
€30.12
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Werner Brandt
|63
|2016
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Peter Terium
|53
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Frank Bsirske
|65
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Bernhard Guenther
|50
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Hans Buenting
|52
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer Renewables, Member of the Executive Board
- Czech election front-runner likely to put stamp on state-owned CEZ
- Czech election front-runner likely to put stamp on state-owned CEZ
- CORRECTED-RWE likely to target Uniper assets after Fortum takeover-sources
- Germany's Innogy issues $1 billion bond to fund wind farms
- German stocks - Factors to watch on October 12