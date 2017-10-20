InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)
IHG.L on London Stock Exchange
4,062.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-37.00 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
4,099.00
Open
4,099.00
Day's High
4,134.00
Day's Low
4,048.00
Volume
1,222,673
Avg. Vol
653,290
52-wk High
4,492.00
52-wk Low
3,088.63
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Patrick Cescau
|68
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Keith Barr
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Angela Brav
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer - Europe
|
Elie Maalouf
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer - Americas
