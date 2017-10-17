Edition:
United States

Ihlas Holding AS (IHLAS.IS)

IHLAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

0.61TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
0.61TL
Open
0.61TL
Day's High
0.62TL
Day's Low
0.60TL
Volume
52,260,376
Avg. Vol
58,519,978
52-wk High
0.73TL
52-wk Low
0.25TL

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ahmet Oren

43 2014 Chairman of the Board, General Manager

Kani Bozbay

2014 Chairman of the Management Board

Zeki Celep

76 2014 Vice Chairman of the Board

Abdullah Tugcu

2015 Vice General Manager - Finance and Financial Affairs, Executive Member of the Board

Mahmut Aydin

58 2015 Vice General Manager - Accounting, Executive Member of the Board for Financial Affairs
» More People

Ihlas Holding AS News