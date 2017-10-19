Edition:
United States

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHTL.NS)

IHTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

114.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs113.45
Open
Rs114.00
Day's High
Rs116.20
Day's Low
Rs113.20
Volume
189,368
Avg. Vol
524,999
52-wk High
Rs136.18
52-wk Low
Rs83.02

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

N. Chandrasekaran

2017 Chairman of the Board

Puneet Chhatwal

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Giridhar Sanjeevi

53 2017 Chief Financial Officer

P. V. Ramana Murthy

Senior Vice President - Human Resources

Prabhat Verma

2015 Senior Vice President - Operations
» More People

Indian Hotels Company Ltd News

» More IHTL.NS News