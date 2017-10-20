3i Group PLC (III.L)
III.L on London Stock Exchange
945.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
945.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
10.00 (+1.07%)
10.00 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
935.00
935.00
Open
940.50
940.50
Day's High
945.50
945.50
Day's Low
936.50
936.50
Volume
1,418,805
1,418,805
Avg. Vol
1,872,633
1,872,633
52-wk High
974.50
974.50
52-wk Low
599.50
599.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Simon Thompson
|57
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Simon Borrows
|2012
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Jonathan Asquith
|2015
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Julia Wilson
|2008
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Kevin Dunn
|2007
|General Counsel, Company Secretary