Imperial Metals Corp (III.TO)
III.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.23CAD
20 Oct 2017
3.23CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-2.42%)
$-0.08 (-2.42%)
Prev Close
$3.31
$3.31
Open
$3.41
$3.41
Day's High
$3.51
$3.51
Day's Low
$3.23
$3.23
Volume
48,100
48,100
Avg. Vol
50,800
50,800
52-wk High
$7.89
$7.89
52-wk Low
$2.94
$2.94
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pierre Lebel
|65
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
J Kynoch
|President, Director
|
Andre Deepwell
|60
|Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary
|
Don Parsons
|2011
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Sophie Hsia
|2017
|Chief Scientific Officer, Vice President Risk, General Counsel
- BRIEF-Imperial announces extension of covenant waiver under senior credit facility
- BRIEF-Imperial Q2 earnings per share C$0.68
- BRIEF-Imperial announces Q2 production results, non-compliance with certain bank debt covenants
- BRIEF-Imperial Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.24
- BRIEF-Northern Empire announces terms of financing to buy sterling property