IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ILFT.NS)
ILFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
79.15INR
19 Oct 2017
79.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.70 (+2.19%)
Rs1.70 (+2.19%)
Prev Close
Rs77.45
Rs77.45
Open
Rs79.90
Rs79.90
Day's High
Rs79.90
Rs79.90
Day's Low
Rs77.80
Rs77.80
Volume
88,650
88,650
Avg. Vol
286,879
286,879
52-wk High
Rs124.80
Rs124.80
52-wk Low
Rs69.10
Rs69.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Deepak Dasgupta
|72
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dilip Bhatia
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Krishna Ghag
|2014
|Vice President, Secretary
|
Karunakan Ramchand
|2015
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Mukund Sapre
|57
|2008
|Executive Director