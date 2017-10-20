Edition:
Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)

IMB.L on London Stock Exchange

3,140.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-7.00 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
3,147.00
Open
3,159.50
Day's High
3,160.00
Day's Low
3,136.00
Volume
1,591,297
Avg. Vol
2,369,790
52-wk High
4,007.00
52-wk Low
3,112.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mark Williamson

59 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Alison Cooper

2010 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Oliver Tant

2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Matthew Phillips

46 2015 Executive Director, Chief Development Officer

John Downing

2012 Company Secretary
Imperial Brands PLC News

