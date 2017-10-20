Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)
IMB.L on London Stock Exchange
3,140.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
3,140.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-7.00 (-0.22%)
-7.00 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
3,147.00
3,147.00
Open
3,159.50
3,159.50
Day's High
3,160.00
3,160.00
Day's Low
3,136.00
3,136.00
Volume
1,591,297
1,591,297
Avg. Vol
2,369,790
2,369,790
52-wk High
4,007.00
4,007.00
52-wk Low
3,112.50
3,112.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mark Williamson
|59
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Alison Cooper
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Oliver Tant
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Matthew Phillips
|46
|2015
|Executive Director, Chief Development Officer
|
John Downing
|2012
|Company Secretary
- UPDATE 1-Fading banks rally, falling Imperial limit FTSE gains
- Imperial Brands says on track, working on Palmer & Harvey rescue
- UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE edges up but financials falter after ECB meeting
- BRIEF-Imperial Brands sells 10 pct of Logista for 252.2 mln euros
- BRIEF-Imperial Brands to sell 10 pct of Logista in accelerated bookbuild