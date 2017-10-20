Imagination Technologies Group PLC (IMG.L)
IMG.L on London Stock Exchange
173.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
173.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.29%)
-0.50 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
174.00
174.00
Open
173.75
173.75
Day's High
175.00
175.00
Day's Low
173.25
173.25
Volume
3,131,577
3,131,577
Avg. Vol
3,216,588
3,216,588
52-wk High
297.50
297.50
52-wk Low
76.00
76.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Hill
|64
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Heath
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Guy Millward
|50
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Group Company Secretary, Director
|
Kate Rock
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
|
Nigel Toon
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
- Britain proposes tougher M&A rules to protect national security
- UPDATE 2-Britain proposes tougher M&A rules to protect national security
- China-backed fund clear to buy Imagination after rival interest ends
- China-backed fund clear to buy Imagination after rival interest ends
- BRIEF-Imagination Technologies updates on sale of MIPS CPU business